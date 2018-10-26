Milton man facing charges over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with minor
Halton Regional Police file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 11:56AM EDT
MILTON, Ont. -- Police say a 24-year-old man in Milton, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly engaging in an "inappropriate relationship" with a minor.
Halton regional police say the man is charged with luring a child under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
They allege he initiated contact with the child using social media, specifically Facebook Messenger.
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.