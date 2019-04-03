Milton man faces 5 charges in alleged sexual assaults on GO train route
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:52AM EDT
A 43-year-old man from Milton, Ont., is facing charges in a series of alleged sexual assaults on a popular GO Transit route.
Peel Regional Police allege five separate incidents took place on the route between downtown Toronto and Milton.
They allege a total of five women were sexually assaulted over an eight-month period from June 2018 to this February.
Police say they arrested the man earlier in the week and charged him with five counts of sexual assault.
The investigation remains open.