

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Five horses have died following a barn fire in Milton early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the First Line Training Centre, located at 13730 First Line, at around 1:40 a.m.

Halton Regional Police along with firefighters from Milton and Halton Hills responded to the incident.

Officials confirm that 35 of the 40 horses survived the blaze. Two died in the barn and three others had to be euthanized based on a vet's assessment.

The surviving horses have been taken to be housed at either Mohawk Racetrack or Woodbine Racetrack.

The fire has been knocked down and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

"In my opinion, just walking around the building, there is a tractor on the outside of the building that was plugged in that had a block heater in it. That appears to me to be the source," Milton Fire Chief Dave Pratt said.

"We’ll bring the investigation team in first thing in the morning once there is light and then we’ll do a thorough investigation to determine origin and cause."