Million-dollar Lord of the Rings-themed card found in Toronto
A one-of-a-kind trading card has just been found by someone in Toronto, and it might just be the card owner’s most “precious” find.
The One Ring is a collectible card created for the tabletop, deckbuilding game “Magic: The Gathering” (MTG), as part of the recently released collection honouring the “The Lord of the Rings” series.
What makes this particular card so special – the one trading card that debatably rules them all – is that it is the only one to be printed in the Black Speech of Sauron using Tengwar letterforms, which is one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional languages in the hit series.
Jeff MacDougall, manager of 401 Games, told NEWSTALK1010 printing a 1:1 serialized card is a first for MTG.
“There’s only one in existence, this is something very new for Magic: The Gathering,” MacDougall said.
Gaming companies worldwide have publicly declared bounties to become the bearers of The One Ring. Dave and Adam’s Card World, a New York-based collectibles shop, placed a US$1-million bounty (or roughly $1.3 million Canadian) for the card, while Spanish-based store Gremio de Dragones offered two million euros (roughly $2.9 million Canadian).
SO, WHO FOUND THE CARD?
The card owner has chosen to remain anonymous, but in a statement to CTV News Toronto provided by marketing and PR firm, Notable Group, they say they’re a 36-year-old cashier and forklift operator living in Toronto.
The elusive trading card-bearer says he has been playing MTG ever since he was a kid. While he kicked the habit when he went to university, he says he picked it back up a few years ago – “And I’m so glad I did.”
He said he had pre-ordered the collector’s box and was set to pick it up on June 17.
“But, for some reason, I woke up early on June 16 and decided to head to the store when it opened,” the statement reads, adding he went to Face to Face Games in Toronto.
“I was the first one in. I asked if they had any collector boxes for sale, and they said they had a few left. So, I bought two. I opened the extra boxes at home, and there it was, in the sixth pack of the second box!”
When he saw the card, he said he was “in complete disbelief.”
“My hands were shaking, and my heart was racing. I knew it was a life-changing moment,” the statement reads.
Matthew Schmaltz Tziritas, general manager of Face to Face Games, told CTV News Toronto the anonymous card owner is a regular at the store.
“I’m happy that one of our customers, [that] someone in Canada got it. He seems like a really nice guy,” Tziritas said.
“All around I’m happy. I’m very happy that it’s out in the public because it’s been quite a few weeks that we’ve had to sort of keep the secret.”
‘YOU CAN JUST FEEL ITS SIGNIFICANCE’
Few knew The One Ring was drawn in mid-June, including MAXimum Cards and Collectibles co-owner James Hammond, who told CTV News Toronto he found out through the card owner’s cousin the following day, as he is a regular at the store.
“We were just advising him on next steps until legal representation, and after that we kind of stepped back and are just watching all of the stories,” he said.
Everyone else found out on June 30, after its authentication was announced.
Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the largest third party grading service according to its website, announced it graded the card that day.
“The One Ring is found, authenticated, and now rules them all,” PSA said in a tweet.
The card was graded a Mint 9, which is second highest on the grading scale, meaning it is in superb condition that shows only minor flaws, like a minor printing imperfection for example.
“There were fakes being released on the Internet, so no one would have believed it was real without authentication,” the card owner said. “When you see it and hold it, you can just feel its significance.”
He says he plans to sell the card, adding he is still receiving and reviewing offers.
Before The One Ring, the most expensive Magic card was Black Lotus, one of which was purchased by musician Post Malone for $800,000.
“It’s amazing to see how much joy and wonder this has brought to others in the community,” the card owner said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke it
The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of preparing imminent attack on Europe's biggest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat.
10 years after Lac-Megantic rail disaster, fish not biting 'like they used to'
Experts with Quebec's Environment Department will be deployed in the coming weeks to study the rehabilitation of the river near Lac Megantic since a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded 10 years ago, killing 47 people and destroying parts of downtown.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Feels like 40: Heat warning across southern Quebec
A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.
-
Police provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
London
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
-
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
Kitchener
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Greater Sudbury’s population to reach 188K by 2051: report
In less than 30 years, Greater Sudbury could have as many as 200,000 people, or as few as 182,700, according to the latest population forecasts.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway
According to officers at the scene, a vehicle travelling westbound didn’t stop for slowing traffic, striking a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to hit the back of another vehicle.
-
Downtown councillor flags illegal magic mushroom shop, new to Windsor
A new business in downtown Windsor is openly selling magic mushrooms and the owners are the first to admit it is illegal for them to be doing so.
Barrie
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
-
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends Canada Day weekend at Muskoka cottage
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
-
OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Calgary
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Cat rescue operator speaks out about Alberta's problem communities
One of the major issues the Last Chance Cat Ranch in Lethbridge faces is pet abandonment.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
-
Vancouver home prices ticking up as supply remains under pressure: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices ticked up from May as prospective homebuyers faced a dearth of supply in the region.
-
Man who pleaded guilty to mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C. to be sentenced
A man accused in a deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver two years ago will soon learn his fate, as a sentencing hearing gets underway at the New Westminster courthouse.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heat
After starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.