Military exercise taking place at former Toronto subway station this weekend

Transit riders in downtown Toronto shouldn’t be shocked if they see military personnel wandering around in uniform this weekend.

The 48th Highlanders of Canada, one of Toronto’s Army Reserve Units, is scheduled to conduct a training exercise at Lower Bay Station, near Bloor Street.

In a news release issued Friday, the TTC said the exercise will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and should not impact anyone’s commute.

No live ammunition will be used and the uniformed soldiers will be unarmed.

“As Bay Lower Station is not accessible to the public, there will no impact to service at the station,” officials said.

“Customers who happen to see members of their local Army Reserve should feel free to say ‘Hello.’”

Seven subway stations along Line 1 are also scheduled to be closed this weekend as crews install automatic train control signal systems.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 for work on ATC signal system installation. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/RHmTos1tfr — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 4, 2022

Shuttle busses will operate between Finch and St. Clair stations along Yonge Street as a result.

North York Centre Station will be closed.

The subway closures will begin on March 5 and end on March 6.