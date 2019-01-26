

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx has revised its fit for duty policy and will now prohibit all employees in “safety sensitive positions” from consuming cannabis, regardless of whether they are on the job or not.

The previous policy announced just prior to the legalization of cannabis in the fall stated that all employees must be able to “safely and acceptably perform assigned duties without limitations resulting from (but not limited to) alcohol, drugs, and/or medications.”

The policy, however, did not specifically prohibit employees from consuming legal recreational cannabis when off duty.

In a memo sent to employees that was published by the Toronto Star on Friday, Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster said that all employees in safety sensitive positions will be “prohibited from using recreational cannabis and/or cannabis products whether they are on or off duty” as of Feb. 1.

It is not clear how many of Metrolinx’s roughly 3,700 employees work in safety sensitive positions, though the policy would presumably effect GO train and bus operators.

“Metrolinx is committed to preserving the health and safety of all employees, the communities we serve, and members of the public who may use Metrolinx services or otherwise be affected by our services. To this end, Metrolinx is committed to ensuring that all employees and contractors are fit for duty,” Verster said in a statement provided to CP24 on Saturday. “Recognizing the safety-sensitive nature of Metrolinx’s operations and workplace, the Fit for Duty Policy establishes Metrolinx’s requirements, expectations, and obligations in respect of employee fitness for duty. Every employee of Metrolinx has a responsibility to safeguard the trust and safety of the public by ensuring compliance with the policy.”

Metrolinx does not have a random drug and alcohol testing program for employees, similar to the one used by the TTC.

That said its policies do allow for drug and alcohol testing if it is determined that an employee in a safety-sensitive position may be “unfit for duty” or if a critical incident takes place.