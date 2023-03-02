Metrolinx scraps plan to build GO rail yard in the Don Valley
The plan to build a new Metrolinx rail yard in Toronto’s Don Valley has been scrapped amid community opposition to the project.
The proposed layover and service facility would have been located underneath the Bloor Viaduct just west of the Don River.
But this week, Metrolinx announced that it now plans to construct the rail yard in a “light industrial area” near York Mills Road and Leslie Street on the Richmond Hill GO Line instead.
“This means that Metrolinx will no longer pursue planning and design work for the layover facility originally planned for the Don Valley,” the transit agency said in a March 1 statement posted to its website.
“This location is within the required proximity to Union station to accommodate train movements, has available space for the facility and minimizes service impacts on GO operations. (It) also meets TRCA flood requirements and has less community and environmental impacts.”
For three years, citizens, advocates, and local politicians called on Metrolinx to reconsider the proposal to build the facility in the Don Valley and find a more suitable site elsewhere.
In its statement, the transit agency didn’t specifically say that it identified the new location based on that pressure.
However, those who fought to keep the rail yard out of the Don Valley welcomed the news while speakIng with CP24.com on Thursday.
“It’s wonderful that we won’t see (it) disrupting the green space in the Don Valley. … It’s a good step forward in a long journey,” said Tom Connell, of Build the Park. “It’s very encouraging to see the vision (of an urban oasis) that many people have for this part of the Don Valley being fulfilled.”
Last summer, Build the Park sent an open letter to the Board of Metrolinx calling on it to revisit its plans for the “proposed diesel train parking and service facility in the Don Valley Park” and urging it to “work with other stakeholders to find a transit system solution that appropriately considers the strategic importance of urban green space, along with transit system optimization.”
Representatives from roughly 50 organizations signed the letter.
“This is a huge win for the valley and it also set a good precedent for any future threats that affect the valley,” said Irene Vandertop, the co-founder and vice-president of the charity Don’t Mess with the Don, told CP24.
Vandertop, whose group is committed to protecting and enhancing the natural heritage of the Don Valley and Toronto ravines, said that it took 50 years to restore the parkland that was set to be impacted by the facility.
She also noted that the affected area in the Don Valley is an important wildlife corridor and tree canopy.
“The rail yard would have really damaged that ecosystem,” she said.
Vandertop said that her group is not against transit but feels there are better ways to build it, especially when it comes to consulting with those directly impacted.
“This is an example of Metrolinx’s need to listen and incorporate feedback from communities and advocates,” she said.
Toronto-Danforth Coun. Paula Fletcher, meanwhile, expressed her elation with the provincial transit agency’s decision to move the facility to North York in a statement posted to social media late Wednesday afternoon.
“Metrolinx has located a suitable alternative site for the layover required for their GO Expansion program. Moving this layover facility to a light industrial area and out of the Don Valley ravine system is very welcome news,” she said.
Fletcher said that putting the rail yard in Don River Valley Park would have “spoiled the natural wonder of one of the three great natural river valleys in Toronto,” while requiring the clear cutting of more than 1,000 trees.
With Metrolinx planning to move the facility, Fletcher said the city can now to begin work to on the long-awaited Wonscotanach Park, which is located in the Don Valley.
“This new park will be a companion piece to the many great parks along the Don River, including the soon to be completed park in the Port Lands, Corktown Common and Riverdale Park East and West,” she said.
“I look forward to working with everybody to begin this important work.”
