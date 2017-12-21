

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx has slashed the number of light rail vehicles that it is ordering from Bombardier by more than half and has added “significant financial penalties” for late delivery to the contract.

The provincial transit agency says that is has negotiated improved contract terms that will see Bombardier deliver 76 light rail vehicles instead of 182, as initially prescribed.

The Canadian Press says that Metrolinx will now pay Bombardier $392 million rather than $770 million.

A spokesperson for Bombardier, however, says that the amount of money changing hands will not see a “material change,” as Metrolinx has agreed to extend the company’s contract for the operation and maintenance of GO Transit trains by an additional 18 months as part of the renegotiation process.

“The new agreement includes more prescriptive performance deadlines and a new late delivery penalty that provides us with the confidence that they will deliver on time for the opening of this critical transit project,” Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said in a statement. “The new agreement also requires that Bombardier provide Metrolinx with the opportunity to adequately assess delivery progress on an ongoing and regular basis, along with additional penalties.”

Metrolinx previously served Bombardier with a notice of intent to terminate its contract amid concerns with delays in the production of a pilot vehicle.

Bombardier took Metrolinx to court in response and in April a judge granted an injunction preventing the transit agency from terminating the contract until the conclusion of a dispute resolution process.

The province then struck a $528-million deal with French manufacturer Alstom to provide it with 61 light-rail vehicles, billing it as an insurance policy of sorts.

Those vehicles will be produced at a plant that is being established in Brampton and will employ 120n people, Alstom announced on Thursday.

They will be used on the planned LRT's for Finch and Sheppard avenues that were previously supposed to be served by vehicles being produced by Bombardier as part of the original contract.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the president of Bombardier’s Americas region said that the renegotiated deal with Bombardier provides a “path forward.”

“We have always been resolved to find a clear negotiated path forward, one that delivers value to all parties, and foremost to the people of Ontario. Bombardier is fully committed to the Metrolinx project and to the people of the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA),” Benoit Brossoit said. “I look forward to working with Metrolinx’s CEO, Phil Verster’s, to advance this project and ensure that riders have the most efficient, comfortable and reliable transit system in the world.”

The new contract between Bombardier and Metrolinx comes as the TTC pursues legal action against the company for the late delivery of streetcars.

In a statement, Metrolinx said that the new agreement will provide “compelling incentives for Bombardier to allocate the right resources and attention to the production of our Eglinton vehicles.”