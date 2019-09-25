

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx is considering major changes to the Union Pearson Express, including the relocation of its platform at Union Station and the use of GO trains along the route.

The provincial transit agency confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday that they are looking into a number of changes to the service in anticipation of continued ridership growth that is expected to result in the line reaching its capacity by 2028.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, the contents of which were confirmed by Metrolinx, the changes being considered include the scrapping of the specialized UP Express trains in favour of the same electrified GO trains that Metrolinx plans to use on the rest of the GO Transit network.

That switch, in turn, would allow Metrolinx to provide service to Pearson International Airport on its Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO lines. The transit agency would also be able to double the number of trains serving the airport per hour from four to eight, though some trips would have additional stops that might delay the time it takes commuters to get to the airport.

The changes, however, could ultimately mean a major overhaul of a service that was launched only four years ago at a cost of $456 million.

The Toronto Star report, which is based on a 36-page internal GO Transit planning document, reveals that Metrolinx is considering operating the Union Pearson Express as a “merged service” with GO Transit, representing a significant departure from the bells and whistle service initially conceived by the Liberal government, which included special trains equipped with Wi-Fi and customer service representatives in retro uniforms.

The Toronto Star report also reveals that Metrolinx has drawn up plans to relocate the Union Pearson Express platform in order to accommodate increase traffic that is expected at Union Station as part of a planned increase in GO train frequency that will coincide with the introduction of electrified trains. The document says that doing so will require the construction of a new pedestrian bridge and associated infrastructure at a cost of at least $77.4 million.

Metrolinx told CP24 on Wednesday that none of the potential changes outlined in the report would be implemented for years to come but are part of planning for the future.

It is also unclear how far along in the planning stages the changes are.

Ridership on the Union Pearson Express was lower than expected at first, but grew exponentially in the wake of the province slashing fares months after its launch. The service now carries about 3.5 million people per year.