TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a potential storm in the Greater Toronto Area Sunday.

The agency warned of a “messy mix of weather” in the area starting early Sunday morning.

It said some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before it transitions to light snow or freezing drizzle Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning, Environment Canada said in statement issued Saturday.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h and local blowing snow may reduce visibility in the area, the agency said.

Some areas could see a total snowfall or ice pellets amount of five to 10 cm by Monday morning.