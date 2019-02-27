

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Drivers are in for a slick evening commute on Wednesday as snow arrives in the GTA.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for the city and other parts of the Golden Horseshoe with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected by tonight.

“The heaviest snow is most likely to fall this afternoon, resulting in a significant impact on the commute home late in the day. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“This snow event will be from yet another in a series of low pressure systems which have formed over the Southern Plains States. This latest low will pass by just to the south of Lake Erie.”

The national weather agency says “rapidly accumulating snow” may cause difficulties with travel in some areas.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada warns.

Mark Mills, the superintendent of road operations for the city, says salt trucks will be out this morning as the snow begins to fall in Toronto.

“Right now our first line of defence will be salt trucks. We have 200 salt trucks, we have 300 sidewalk plows, and 600 road plows,” he said.

“As the storm progresses, it looks like around noon, we may see some plow trucks out and some sidewalk machines.”

He advised drivers to leave themselves extra time to get home tonight.

“I think this will disrupt the (evening) commute so it is another day of extreme patience. “

Toronto will see a high of -6 C today but the temperature will feel closer to -17 with the wind chill. An extreme cold weather alert has been issued by the city's medical officer of health, triggering additional cold weather services across Toronto.

Sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs hovering around 0 C.