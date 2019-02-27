

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Drivers are in for a slick evening commute following a record-breaking snowfall.

As of 3 p.m., a total of 15 centimetres of snow had fallen at Pearson International Airport, topping the previous high for this date of 12.4 centimetres that was set in 2013.

CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter says that the snowfall will continue for most of the evening rush hour before tailing off sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When it is done, it will go into the books as the second biggest storm to hit Toronto so far this winter after a system on Jan. 28 that dumped 26.4 centimetres of snow on the city, Potter said.

Speaking with reporters earlier in the day, Toronto’s superintendent of road operations Mark Mills said that drivers and pedestrians will have to exercise “extreme patience” as crews work through the day and into the overnight hours cleaning up from the storm.

“Our first line of defence has been salting but with this magnitude of snow that is coming, it will be an all hands on deck storm and we will deploy all of our 1,100 pieces of equipment, including 600 road plows, 300 sidewalk plows and 200 salt trucks,” he told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “Please exercise some patience, we are there to help. We will get these roads in a good state of repair but unfortunately this season, it seems, our storms are happening at either the a.m. or p.m. rush hours.”

Mills said that plowing on main and arterial roads was scheduled to begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

He said at this point, he doesn’t expect crews will be able to begin plowing local roads until about 10 p.m. That process is then expected to take about 14 to 16 hours to fully complete.

Sidewalk plowing, meanwhile, began along high pedestrian corridors at noon and will move to less busy corridors once completed.

Mills said that the storm appears to be developing as forecast but he noted that it will nonetheless create challenging driving conditions as the cleanup process unfolds.

“This storm is almost exactly what we thought it would be so our preparations began a couple days ago and we are right on par,” he said. “Unfortunately I guess it another day for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists to exercise some extreme patience.”

Heaviest snow expected this afternoon

Snow began falling early Wednesday morning but Environment Canada says that the heaviest snowfall is expected this afternoon, “resulting in a significant impact on the commute home.”

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency warns in its snowfall warning.

Toronto will see a high of -6 C today but the temperature will feel closer to -17 with the wind chill. An extreme cold weather alert has been issued by the city's medical officer of health, triggering additional cold weather services across Toronto.

Sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs hovering around 0 C.

Closures, delays likely as system develops

A number of schools in the GTA cancelled buses this morning in anticipation of the messy weather. In some areas, like Halton District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, both schools and buses were cancelled.

Seneca College said it will close all its campuses as of 6 p.m. due to the weather. The closure will also affect continuing education and on-campus activities scheduled for the evening.

Ryerson University and York University are open for afternoon and evening classes.

In Brampton, the city has declared a “significant weather event” due to the snowfall. The advisory was issued in the afternoon and will be in place until further notice.

“People using the roads and sidewalks in the city are advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Due to the significant event declaration, service levels have increased,” a release from the city reads.

“All roads, sidewalks, transit stops, crosswalks and trails are expected to be maintained within 48 hours after the end of the snowfall.”

At Pearson International Airport, travellers are being warned to keep an eye on their flight status as the weather may impact arrival and departure times.

Billy Bishop Airport had similar advice. The downtown waterfront airport asked customers to leave extra time to get to and from the airport.