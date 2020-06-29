TORONTO -- The city says it will be removing messages protesting anti-Black and Indigenous racism found on the iconic Toronto sign following a protest at Nathan Phillips Square.

The words “Abolish RCMP”, “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Blood on your hands” could all be seen spray painted on the sign that is typically frequented by tourists.

“We have assessed the vandalism and are having it removed as quickly as possible,” the city said in an email to CTV News Toronto on Monday.

the toronto sign and the entire square is covered in messages to defund the police

On Sunday, protesters gathered at the square calling for a 50 per cent cut to the Toronto Police Service budget. The demonstration is one of many that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., as well as the deaths of Ejaz Ahmed Choudry in Brampton, Ont. and Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto.

Organized by the No Pride in Policing Coalition (NPPC), the protest called for an end to anti-Black and Indigenous racism and the defunding of the police.

Toronto police say they are aware of the situation. It is unclear if any charges have been laid.