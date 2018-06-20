

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a “violent assault” near the border of Peel and Halton regions that left two men seriously injured.

Halton Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue shortly after midnight for reports of a “violent altercation.”

According to police, it appears multiple suspect vehicles surrounded another vehicle with three male occupants inside. Police said an undisclosed number of suspects then got out of their cars and attacked the three men with baseball bats.

Two of the victims sustained serious head injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The third man suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.

Peel Paramedics told CP24 Wednesday morning that one of the victims suffered critical injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The victims range in age of 26 to 30 and are all residents of the Brampton area.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they believe the incident was a “targeted attack” and the suspects and victims knew each other.

“This is not a random incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a written statement.

The assault is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police have also not provided any descriptions of possible suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

As part of the police investigation, northbound and southbound Winston Churchill Boulevard has been shut down between Embleton Road and Steeles Avenue.

The area is expected to be shut down for a few hours.