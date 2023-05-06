Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago

As it happened: King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

