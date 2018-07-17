

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman is considering running for the city’s highest office in this year’s municipal election, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Blayne Lastman is a Toronto-born businessman who is best known for helping expand the family’s Bad Boy furniture franchise. He captured a lot of media attention for his creative publicity stunts and gimmick advertising. He was often seen in advertisements with his father wearing a black-striped jumpsuit and using the Bad Boy slogan "NOOOBODY."

He took over ownership of the discount appliance and furniture chain from his father, who founded the Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse back in 1955.

Mel Lastman served as mayor of the former City of North York for 25 years before being elected the first mayor of the amalgamated City of Toronto in 1998.

As of 6 p.m. on July 17, there were 19 people registered to run for mayor of Toronto. The most recognizable name on the list is Mayor John Tory, who announced his intention to run for a second term on May 1. He told reporters his decision to run was an easy one, as he feels that he has plenty of “unfinished business.”

Tory has already started his campaign and has slowly been releasing messages that tout his successes over the last four year on social media.

No other sitting city councilors have registered to run against Tory. If Lastman runs for mayor, he would become one of Tory’s more high-profile opponents.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to register to run for city council or mayor.

The last city council meeting before the election will be held next week.

Toronto residents will go to the polls on Oct. 22.