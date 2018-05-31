

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Canada's big city mayors are gearing up for the 2019 federal election by honing a wish list topped with funding for affordable housing, climate change and new revenue tools.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says "strategic discussions" are underway today at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference in Halifax that will shape how the mayors approach the next federal election.

He says while transit improvements have been made across the country, cities are still waiting for money to address the "real and urgent" need for affordable housing.

Iveson says although Ottawa has "stemmed the bleeding" in recent years, the lack of funding over decades has created an acute backlog of social housing.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says cities are also looking to tap into new revenue beyond property taxes, such as in Quebec where Premier Philippe Couillard has promised municipalities a portion of the province's sales tax if the Liberals are re-elected this fall.

Savage says the solutions may be different across the country, but would afford cities a greater share of economic growth.