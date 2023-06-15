Mayoral candidates to square off in CP24 debate. Everything you need to know

The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.

The debate will air live at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca. It will also be available on iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 1010.

The candidates invited are Olivia Chow, Josh Matlow, Mark Saunders, Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Mitzie Hunter and Anthony Furey.

The debate will be moderated by CP24’s Leena Latafat and NEWSTALK 1010’s John Moore.

Some of the topics expected to be covered include housing, affordability, public safety, and traffic congestion.

Notably, it will be the first major debate attended by Furey following his recent rise in the polls. Furey was previously not invited to a number of other debates.