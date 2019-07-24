

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory has successfully undergone surgery to restructure his Achilles tendon, his office says.

Tory revealed to reporters in June that he injured his Achilles tendon about six months ago and despite the best efforts of doctors, surgery would be the only option to fix the issue.

“The Mayor is recovering from surgery over the next few days but is determined to make a speedy recovery,” a statement from the mayor’s office, released Wednesday afternoon, said.



Mayor John Tory speaks to reporters ahead of his surgery on July 23. (CTV News Toronto)

"I want to thank the doctors and nurses at Humber River Hospital for their professionalism and excellent care. In particular, I want to thank Dr. Sagar Desai for performing the surgery.”

"I am determined to be back on my feet and visiting community events across the city as quickly as possible."

Tory says he will not attend public events for the next 10 to 14 days but will participate in briefings and meeting starting next Thursday or Friday.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will be serving as acting mayor during Tory's recovery.