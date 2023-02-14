Mayor's office denies polling Toronto residents Monday on whether Tory should resign

The Office of the Mayor has denied polling Toronto residents on whether John Tory should resign and if the public would support him in a 2023 mayoral byelection.

The mayor abruptly announced he would resign on Friday, shortly after The Toronto Star revealed Tory had engaged in an extramarital affair with a member of his staff.

As of Monday, however, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Tory had not handed in a formal resignation. Toronto’s budget chief Gary Crawford later said Tory would remain mayor until after Wednesday’s budget deliberations.

On Feb. 13, reports surfaced on social media claiming Toronto residents were receiving robocalls polling on a number of questions related to Tory’s recent resignation announcement.

The reports claimed calls were being made to Toronto landlines, asking residents whether they approved of Tory, if they were aware he was stepping down, if he deserves a second chance, if he should finish his term, and if they would support him in a 2023 mayoral byelection.

One user uploaded an audio clip of the call they received.

So our landline rang this evening, and we received this #TOpoli poll.



(I started recording on the third question)

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the mayor told CP24 they were not involved in the polling.

“I want to be very clear: we saw tweets about these polls last night – that was the first we've heard of it,” Blue Knox said. “Mayor Tory and the mayor's office have nothing to do with any of these polls.”

“Right now, the mayor is focused on getting the 2023 budget approved so that we are making needed investments in housing, transit and community safety,” they added.

On Monday, the mayor’s office said Tory plans to attend Wednesday’s budget meeting to ensure the $16.2B operating budget and $49.3B capital plan “are finalized.”

Under new provincial legislation, the mayor can veto council amendments to the budget up to 10 days after those amendments are passed. Council would then have 15 days to override the mayor’s veto with a vote by at least two-thirds of all members.

It is unclear if Tory will remain in office through the entire budget process if this were to occur.

John Tory will stay on as Mayor for this Wednesday's budget meeting, according to Councillor James Pasternak on the way into meet him to talk budget

News that the mayor will remain in office in order to see through his budget comes hours after another member of his executive committee raised concerns about possible “wholesale changes” to the $16.2 billion fiscal plan.

“My concern is that the politics are going to be flying - partisan angles, ideology - and the notion that some of my colleagues have floated out there, you know, ‘let's blow up the budget,’ it is just not helpful,” Beaches – East York Coun. Brad Bradford told CP24 on Monday morning.

“The events of Friday do not change the merit of this budget, which has been consulted on with thousands of Torontonians. There have been numerous points of engagement and it has been months in the making to put this document together.”

Bradford said that there is “room for amendments” to the budget that will be presented to council but he said that “wholesale changes in the 11th hour” would not be responsible.

His comments came after the advocacy group ‘No Pride in Policing’ released a statement, calling on council to “overhaul” Tory’s “destructive budget” and “take Toronto in a new direction.”

The group is also calling for the Toronto Police Service budget to be reduced by 50 per cent. Tory’s budget includes a $48.3-million increase for the Toronto Police Service.

John Tory's Budget must go too!



A statement from No Pride In Policing Coalition

“There are folks down there that see themselves in the opposition benches and you know, they want to take a moment like this and spike the football - pardon the Super Bowl reference there - but it's just not helpful,” Bradford said. “We need responsible government. We need folks who are focused on the issues and delivering action for Torontonians.”

Wednesday’s budget deliberations are set to be the first under new strong mayor legislation that would have allowed Tory to veto any amendments backed by less than two-thirds of city council.

