

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday for his Achilles tendon.

Tory revealed to reporters in June that he injured his Achilles tendon about six months ago.

He will undergo the surgery at Humber River Hospital, a statement from his office said.

"It's not just as simple as fixing a rupture. They are going to rebuild it using a piece of tendon, believe it or not I think, from my toe," Tory told CTV News Toronto.

"People won't see me - they may be delighted at this - for 10 days or so, and then I hope to start to resume a schedule that doesn't have me climbing stairs."

"People notice that I have a limp and it just comes from the fact that that leg is weaker because the tendon is not functioning properly."

"I hope the doctors can work their miracles."

I'll be undergoing surgery for my Achilles tendon tomorrow at Humber River Hospital. Thank you to the many Toronto residents who have reached out to wish me well ahead of the surgery. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 23, 2019

Tory has thanked Toronto residents who he says reached out to him to wish him well ahead of the surgery.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will be serving as acting mayor during the surgery, a statement from Tory’s office says.

Tory said last month doctors “were trying every other means of solving the problem” but decided that surgery was necessary.