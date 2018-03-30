

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory stopped by an east end fire station on Friday morning to deliver a personal thank you to the crew that hooked up a hose for nearly 2,000 residents of a Thorncliffe Park building who were without water for nearly 40 hours earlier this month.

The high-rise located at 49 Thorncliffe Park Drive was without water from about 2 p.m. on March 21 until around 7 a.m. on March 23 as officials scrambled to fix a corroded pipe.

The property management company did arrange for bottled water to be brought in for residents while the taps were dry but there wasn’t enough for residents to bathe or even flush their toilets.

That is until firefighters from a nearby station on McCrae Drive hooked up a truck to a fire hydrant outside the building and brought a hose into the lobby so residents would have a temporary water source.

On Friday Tory visited some of those firefighters at the station to thank them for their efforts.

“I think our emergency responders do their job day in and day out and some of the things they end up

doing are things people don’t really know about,” he told CP24 as he arrived at the station with coffee and donuts in hand. “In this case I was over at the Thorncliffe Park building and I could see how distressed they (residents) were. If people think about it, not being able to flush your toilet for like 40 hours, that is a bad situation.”

Tory said he called the Fire Chief Matthew Pegg as the water draught dragged on and was heartened by how quickly firefighters showed up on scene and began dispensing water to residents, who in turn brought down “every manner of container you have ever seen.

He said that the he wanted to visit the firefighters to thank them for their actions and all of the other small things they do but may not always get recognized for.

“The firefighters are doing things like this all the time that don’t involve big fires that get on the news,” he said.