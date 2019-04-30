

Natalie Johnson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is calling for legal action in the wake of a damning audit that found that private contractors were billing taxpayers for tree maintenance while sitting in coffee shops.

Toronto’s Auditor General cross-referenced private crews’ work logs with their vehicle GPS reports and found that in 62 per cent of cases analyzed, the contractors were not where they claimed to be. Instead of stopping at tree service sites, they were, in some cases, parked at coffee shops and plazas.

According to the report, in the average eight-hour work day, workers with questionable log books spent only 2.8 hours working on trees.

“This is dishonesty, in the sense of people appearing to log for work they didn’t do,” Tory said Tuesday. “We’ve got to go back after the ones that didn’t do work they charged us for.”

The city pays out about $20 million annually on private tree maintenance in accordance with those daily logs.

The auditor pegs the lost productivity at $2.8 million.

On Tuesday, the mayor issued a letter to the chair of the audit committee, asking for “aggressive efforts” to recoup the money for work that was not completed.

“The apparent finding of work paid for but not done raises issues of serious possible misconduct amounting to the ripping off of the City government and therefore by extension the city’s taxpayers,” Tory wrote.

The mayor is also asking the committee to consider disqualifying any culpable contractor from future contracts with the city.

“It is very frustrating,” city councillor and audit chair Stephen Holyday told CTV Toronto. “I think a lot of councillors want to see if there’s an opportunity to get some of the money back, or at least put everyone on notice that we’re going to be watching this more closely in the future.”

Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler could not determine whether city workers were where they said they were because Urban Forestry vehicles are not equipped with GPS trackers. The report recommends that the city’s Parks and Recreation department consider installing those systems.