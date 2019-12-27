TORONTO -- A vigil was held Friday evening to honour a 24-year-old man fatally shot in an Oshawa townhouse complex earlier this week.

“Celebrate and remember the life of Jahquar ‘Bvlly’ Stewart,” the event organizer wrote. “May his legacy live on forever.”

In the early morning hours of Dec. 24, emergency crews were called to Chevron Prince Path, located in the area of Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers with Durham Regional Police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Stewart, who was also known as rap artist “Bvlly.”

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.