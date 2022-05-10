Matthews scores winner, Tavares shines as Leafs down Bolts to take 3-2 series lead
TORONTO - Auston Matthews scored the winner with 6:06 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.
William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which sits one victory from advancing in the post-season for the first time since 2004.
John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Leafs. Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots.
Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh replied for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who will look to stave off elimination in the best-of-seven matchup Thursday at home.
Nikita Kucherov added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.
Game 7, if necessary, would be back at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
Matthews snapped a 3-3 tie on a 2-on-1 rush in the third period after Mitch Marner fired a shot off Vasilevskiy's right pad into the path of Toronto's 60-goal man to bury his third of the playoffs and ignite the raucous home crowd.
The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy late and had a couple of chances, but iced the puck with 21.9 seconds left to force the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner back into his crease to effectively seal it.
Down 2-1 heading to the third, Toronto tied the score with the teams playing 4-on-4 at 3:01 when Tavares, who had been criticized for his offensive output through four games, held onto the puck in the offensive zone before finding Rielly to bury his first of the series.
The Leafs kept coming and took their first lead - the first time either team has done so in the series after falling behind - when Nylander ripped his third goal in the last two games on Vasilevskiy to nearly blow the roof off the rink.
But the Lightning responded at 8:17 when McDonagh blasted a shot past Campbell to tie things at 3-3 before Matthews won it.
The Leafs were coming off a Game 4 no-show in Tampa that saw them swarmed by the Lightning early in a 7-3 blowout.
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe went with the same lineup for the third straight game - including defenceman Justin Holl, who was under fire following a mistake that led to Tampa's first goal in Sunday's debacle - but shook up three of his team's four lines.
That included splitting up Tavares and Nylander, while Michael Bunting returned to the top trio with Matthews and Marner.
Toronto got an early power play to continue the series' parade to the penalty box, but couldn't connect despite some good looks for Marner.
Stamkos made it 1-0 on a shot Campbell will probably want back at 5:19 of the first on Tampa's second effort on target.
The Lightning then got their first man advantage when T.J. Brodie went off for hooking and went up by two at 6:11 when Hedman fired a snapshot that found its way through traffic inside a stunned Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto killed off a 5-on-3 power play for 30 seconds later in the period thanks to some big stops from Campbell before Nylander broke in alone coming out of the box only to be denied by Vasilevskiy.
The Leafs went to another power play - the NHL's top unit in the regular season - but once again frustrated the home crowd by not directing much of anything on goal, prompting chants of “Shoot The Puck! Shoot The Puck!” after Matthews passed to Marner for a one-timer where the winger's stick exploded on contact.
Tampa would finish the period that included seven minor penalties with a 14-5 edge in shots.
The Lightning were whistled for their second infraction of the night for too many men on the ice early in the second, and Toronto broke through when Nylander fired a shot that went in off the skate of Tavares for the captain's first goal of the series.
The Leafs continued to push as the period wore on, with Vasilevskiy forced to make a number of huge saves with the home side buzzing.
Campbell had a much quieter period at the other end, but had to make a massive stop on a Nick Paul breakaway after he stripped Morgan Rielly of the puck.
Matthews had a number of chances, but got his biggest cheer of the second after pasting Mikhail Sergachev into the glass, prompting chants of “M-V-P!”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here's what we know
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
-
'If I need to change something, I'm going to do it': Q&A with Montreal's first female interim police chief
New interim police chief Sophie Roy sat down with CTV News Montreal Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on the new job, how she got there, and what kind of approach she intends to take policing the metropolis.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Charge laid following Highway 24 truck stunt: OPP
An individual has been charged in relation to a viral video of a man holding onto the back of a moving truck from over the weekend.
-
70 per cent of Canadian tornadoes arrived with no tornado warning: report
The aftermath of a tornado can be devastating, which is why a recent report by the Northern Tornadoes Project that showed most of Canada’s twisters arrived with no tornado warning is raising eyebrows.
Kitchener
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
Waterloo rookie headed to World Junior Cycling Championships
17-year-old cyclist Ethan Powell has rode his way from rookie to rock star in just two years – and he's not the only local name making cycling headlines.
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
Northern Ontario
-
Health care workers in Sudbury rally in front of HSN
Nurses and hospital staff in Sudbury who are upset with limits put in place on salary increases held a rally Tuesday afternoon in front of Health Sciences North.
-
Ontario Medical Association elects a new president with same prescription for North
The new president of the Ontario Medical Association is calling for change, particularly in northern Ontario.
-
Getting a jolt from electric vehicles in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury is hosting a battery electric vehicle conference in just more than two weeks to spark conversations about electric vehicles.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators 7th overall in 2022 NHL draft lottery
The Ottawa Senators will be picking seventh overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
-
Lack of OC Transpo riders could prompt system overhaul
An ongoing lack of ridership could force OC Transpo to overhaul its entire system.
-
New adventure park set to open Saturday near Mallorytown, Ont.
A new adventure park is set to open in the 1000 Islands, and it's not for the faint of heart, taking guests up high among the trees.
Windsor
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex County
Construction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
'Someone is panicking': LG Chem not considering Windsor-Essex
Invest WindsorEssex president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie wasn’t thrilled to hear LG Chem cancelled plans to visit Windsor-Essex County on May 3.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor family
The Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
Barrie
-
Barrie man's challenges one year after surviving battle with COVID-19
One year ago, Brian Gillespie beat the odds and left the hospital after a gruelling three-month fight with COVID-19.
-
Senior robbed of wallet, pushed to ground by thief: OPP
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
-
Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbour
A Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Calgary
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
-
Family says someone stole gift cards from mail. Canada Post says 'mechanical' issue
The Easter card from grandma Joan in PEI arrived on time, but as soon as May Larkin sat down to open it, she knew something wasn't right.
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Vancouver
-
'These kids are disgusting': Mom speaks out after teen swarmed, beaten in social media video
A Surrey mom is calling for justice after a disturbing attack on her teenage daughter that was captured on video and posted on social media.
-
Grief, desperation, resolve: Families of B.C. patients plead for better safeguards for assisted deaths
Many Canadians are unaware that our legislators are seeking another dramatic expansion of medically assisted dying legislation, so the families of two British Columbia patients are raising the alarm to warn of the existing shortcomings and blind spots.
-
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs
Many oil companies are seeing surging profits as people struggle with record-high gas prices in B.C. and beyond.
Edmonton
-
'Very risky': Paramedics being removed from Edmonton Remand Centre in favour of nurses
There are currently four advanced care paramedics at the Edmonton Remand Centre, but that’s about to change. The paramedics are losing their jobs, and will be replaced by registered nurses. Health care workers say it will cost more, and put patients at risk.
-
Alberta government alters bereavement leave legislation amid abortion debate
The Alberta government is amending its bereavement bill following criticism that it allowed leave for stillbirths and miscarriages but was silent on abortions.
-
Man charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of reptiles found in south Edmonton fire
A man is facing dozens of animal-cruelty charges after hundreds of reptiles and amphibians were found neglected or dead following a house fire in south Edmonton last November.