Massive Rogers outage drags on with no timeline for restoring service

A Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada, the company confirms.

The communications company says it doesn't know what caused the outage at this point, nor can they say when it will be back up and running.

The company confirmed service was still down updated statement around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, saying they "sincerely apologize to our customers," but were not able to provide an estimate of when service would be restored.

"We are currently experiencing across our wireline and wireless networks and our techincal teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a statement on Twitter reads. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up."

Users have been unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.

Meanwhile, multiple Ontario police departments made confirmed on the outages Friday morning, noting some impacted customers may have trouble connecting to their 911 call centres.

Metrolinx has also warned customers that GO Transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.

On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up. pic.twitter.com/JIjGRUzxe5 — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.

Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.

this map of Rogers service outages (one of only 3 major ISPs in canada) may not look so bad, but because of how our population is distributed it does in fact cover *every* major city pic.twitter.com/1YHbzDwbyc — Dorian Delorme (@Dorianize) July 8, 2022

Will @Rogers be compensating their customers for these service outages? — Andrea McRae (@andreamcrae) July 8, 2022

Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you're on Rogers you probably wont see this. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022

In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. CTV News is a division of Bell Media.

Many retailers and businesses are also facing trouble trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services are impacted.

"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.

In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.

Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.

Downdetector also showed spikes in outage reports for independent service providers like TekSavvy, who often piggyback onto Rogers' network.

TekSavvy said in a tweet that it was being impacted by the outage and having trouble with contact centre phone lines, but had no estimate for when there could be a resolution.

"The outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada," said Vass Bednar, executive director of McMaster University's master of public policy program.

The country's telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers -- Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. -- and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press