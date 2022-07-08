Massive Rogers outage drags on with no timeline for restoring service
Massive Rogers outage drags on with no timeline for restoring service
A Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada, the company confirms.
The communications company says it doesn't know what caused the outage at this point, nor can they say when it will be back up and running.
The company confirmed service was still down updated statement around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, saying they "sincerely apologize to our customers," but were not able to provide an estimate of when service would be restored.
"We are currently experiencing across our wireline and wireless networks and our techincal teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a statement on Twitter reads. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up."
Users have been unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Meanwhile, multiple Ontario police departments made confirmed on the outages Friday morning, noting some impacted customers may have trouble connecting to their 911 call centres.
Metrolinx has also warned customers that GO Transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.
Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.
In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.
"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. CTV News is a division of Bell Media.
Many retailers and businesses are also facing trouble trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services are impacted.
"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.
In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.
Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.
Downdetector also showed spikes in outage reports for independent service providers like TekSavvy, who often piggyback onto Rogers' network.
TekSavvy said in a tweet that it was being impacted by the outage and having trouble with contact centre phone lines, but had no estimate for when there could be a resolution.
"The outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada," said Vass Bednar, executive director of McMaster University's master of public policy program.
The country's telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers -- Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. -- and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
DEVELOPING | Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
How are you affected by the Rogers outage?
How have the mobile and internet outages affected you today? We want to hear from you. Email CTVNews.ca at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Streaming bill could mean Justin Bieber hits don't count as 'Canadian' on Spotify
Songs by Justin Bieber and other well-known Canadian artists may not be counted as officially Canadian under Bill C-11, which is now moving through Parliament, according to Spotify.
Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.
Montreal
-
Habs take centre, defenceman in round 2 of NHL Entry Draft
The Montreal Canadiens and the rest of the league get set for round two of the NHL Entry Draft after a wild first round.
-
Kahnawake pow-wow returns — here's what you need to know
This weekend, the Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow returns to the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning woman, child away fleeing domestic violence
A Montreal-area police officer has been suspended for five days without pay after turning a woman away with her infant daughter in hand when she went to a police station to make a complaint about domestic abuse.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS
A London man is farcing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.
-
Suspicious fire in Turkey Point
OPP in Norfolk County are investing a suspicious fire at a property on Landon Street in Turkey Point.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Police make arrest in McLennan Park sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault reported in Kitchener’s McLennan Park Wednesday morning.
-
SIU ends investigation, says alcohol withdrawal caused seizure
A Special Investigations Unit investigation into the hospitalization of a 34-year-old woman in Stratford has ended, after determining she was going through alcohol withdrawal.
Northern Ontario
-
North paying high home insurance rates
According to a report from RATESDOTCA, some of the most expensive cities for home insurance are in northern Ontario.
-
Sault senior loses $10K in emergency scheme
A senior in Sault Ste. Marie has been scammed out of $10,000 through an emergency scheme, also known as a grandparent scheme, police say.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Ottawa
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa.
-
Motorcyclist, 24, killed in east Ottawa crash
Police are searching for witnesses after a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in east Ottawa on Thursday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to learn Friday whether she'll remain in jail
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she'll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.
Windsor
-
LaSalle and Windsor home insurance premiums are highest in Ontario
Homeowners in LaSalle and Windsor pay the highest average home insurance premiums in Ontario, according to a report from Rates.ca.
-
Red Wings hire Windsor native as associate coach
A Windsor coach is returning closer to home for his next job.
-
Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events for July 8-July 10
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex for July 8 – July10.
Barrie
-
Local businesses and residents impacted by Rogers service outage
Rogers service outage impacts local businesses and residents Friday morning.
-
Brampton man accused of heavy equipment crime spree faces 32 charges
Police arrested a man accused in a year-long crime spree involving theft and trafficking of heavy equipment in South Simcoe, York and Toronto.
-
Teens face criminal charge for firing toy gun at pedestrian
Three teens were arrested after police say they shot a toy gun at an individual.
Atlantic
-
North end Sydney homes evacuated due to gas leak
Some residents of north end Sydney, N.S., have been evacuated due to a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The province of New Brunswick is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Calgary
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after a pandemic-related absence.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week
Happy Calgary Stampede! Your Stampede Parade morning (and evening) forecast!
-
Several homes damaged after tornado touches down near Sundre, Alta.
Authorities tell CTV News that several homes in and around the town of Sundre were damaged when a tornado touched down earlier on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
-
Manitoba government lays out banned activities on the legislature grounds
The Manitoba government is getting set to fine people who set up encampments on the legislature grounds.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who was once B.C.'s most senior officer of the legislature sentenced in spending scandal
A man at the centre of one of the biggest spending scandals in the history of politics in British Columbia has been sentenced.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | B.C. health officials to provide update on second COVID-19 boosters
The province is expected to lay out plans for second boosters, or fourth doses, of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday afternoon.
-
Monkeypox cases climbing in B.C.: What you need to know
The cases of monkeypox are climbing in British Columbia, up to 18 as of Thursday from just two confirmed in June.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Duncan Keith to retire: TSN
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith has decided to retire, TSN reports. Keith had one year left on his contract worth $5.54 million.
-
Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested after Victoria School was broken into early Friday morning.
-
Rona Ambrose to chair Rebecca Schulz's UCP leadership campaign
A candidate vying to lead Alberta's United Conservatives has brought on a high-profile former federal politician as campaign chair.