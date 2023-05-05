Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont., a small town north of the GTA.
The structure in question appears to be a barn.
It is not yet known if any animals were in the barn when the fire broke out.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up,' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Montreal
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
London
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Human remains discovered along Thames River identified: Middlesex OPP
No foul play is suspected after human remains were discovered along the banks of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames last month, OPP said on Thursday.
Kitchener
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
Starbucks in Uptown Waterloo first in Ontario to unionize: USW
The United Steelworkers (USW) union is touting the Waterloo Town Square Starbucks as the first in Ontario to unionize.
Cambridge approves nearly $108 million recreation complex
The price tag has been set for the new Cambridge Recreation Complex.
Northern Ontario
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
Ottawa
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says economy added 41,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate 5 per cent
Employment in Canada rose by 41,000 jobs last month, with all the gains made in part-time work.
Windsor
Crews respond to fire north of Chatham
The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line and as of 8:48 a.m. is still considered an active incident.
BREAKING
SIU says no charges against Windsor police after January incident
The provinces special investigations unit has found there were no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a woman's arrest and accompanying injury.
Barrie
Firefighters battling barn fire in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver
According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.
Crown wraps up its case in the Rob Sampson murder trial
The Crown called its final witnesses to the stand in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man charged in the 2019 death of Tracy Reid, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
Atlantic
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
Free public events around the Maritimes to commemorate King’s coronation
The lieutenant-governors in all three Maritime provinces will commemorate the coronation of King Charles III with free public events on Saturday.
Calgary
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
2 people taken to hospital after northwest Calgary house fire
Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Friday morning following a house fire in the northwest community of Royal Oak.
Downtown altercation ends with man stabbed along CTrain tracks; suspects at large
A man was stabbed multiple times along the LRT tracks in downtown Calgary on Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
BREAKING
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
'We're being run over here': rural homeowners being soaked financially by water line project
Some property owners in the Rural Municipality of Cartier say a project is soaking them financially.
Vancouver
'It's devastating': Cache Creek residents battle flood waters
Twenty-one properties in Cache Creek have been evacuated and one home has been destroyed in flooding that has turned local streets into rivers.
Friend of B.C. teen murder victim testifies from behind screen at trial
With a big white screen shielding her view of the accused, a friend of the 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017 took the witness stand Thursday.
BCCDC begins accounting for COVID-19 reinfections as frequency of updates reduced
Six months after telling CTV News it was working to "better quantify" reinfections in its COVID-19 data, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control introduced a new counting system Thursday that will do just that.
Edmonton
Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
10,000 Albertans evacuated due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.