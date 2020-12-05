TORONTO -- A massive fire has broken out in a townhouse complex that is under construction in Toronto, sending smoke drifting over Highway 401.

According to Toronto police, the fire broke out Saturday morning near Frederick Tisdale Drive and Downsview Park Boulevard.

Toronto fire said they have escalated the blaze to a three-alarm response.

“Heavy smoke in the area and drifting over the 401 highway,” Toronto fire said in a tweet Saturday morning.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.