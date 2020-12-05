Advertisement
Massive fire breaks out in townhouse complex in Toronto, smoke drifting over Highway 401
Published Saturday, December 5, 2020 11:18AM EST
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex that is under construction in Toronto on Dec. 5. (Supplied)
TORONTO -- A massive fire has broken out in a townhouse complex that is under construction in Toronto, sending smoke drifting over Highway 401.
According to Toronto police, the fire broke out Saturday morning near Frederick Tisdale Drive and Downsview Park Boulevard.
Toronto fire said they have escalated the blaze to a three-alarm response.
“Heavy smoke in the area and drifting over the 401 highway,” Toronto fire said in a tweet Saturday morning.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.