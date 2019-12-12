TORONTO -- A man has been charged in connection with multiple incidents of sexual assault that took place while victims received massages in Markham.

Police said they launched an investigation earlier this month after a female victim reported the incident. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted by a registered massage therapist during two sessions at a business located on Markham Road, according to police.

Over the course of their investigation, police said they received reports from two other victims who said they had been sexually assaulted during massage sessions with the accused at a business on Hedge Road in Georgina, Ont.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they had arrested and charged Andrew Prosperi, 42, of Markham with five counts of sexual assault.

Propseri worked out of multiple locations across the GTA, police said.

“Investigators want to ensure that there are no further victims and are releasing a photo of the accused,” police said in the news release.

Prosperi is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Jan. 14.

Police are asking anyone who feels they may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police.