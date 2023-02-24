Masked teens robbed student at knifepoint outside Mississauga school
Police are appealing for information after a group of teens allegedly robbed a student at knifepoint outside a Mississauga middle school earlier this month.
Police say that the victim was exiting a school near Havenwood Drive and Haven Glenn at around 2:40 p.m. on February 13 when they were surrounded by a group of eight masked suspects.
The authorities say that an altercation ensued, during which one of the suspects produced a large black knife and robbed the victim of a grey Nike sweater.
The suspects then fled the scene on foot in a southern direction.
The are all believed to be approximately 15 or 16 years old and were last seen wearing all black clothing and black ski masks, police say.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the robbery.
