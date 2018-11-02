

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in the city’s Fashion District on Thursday.

According to investigators, two men were leaving a nightclub near Bathurst and Adelaide streets shortly before 5 a.m. when they were approached by two men wearing masks.

The victims told police the masked men – one wearing a black ski mask and the other a white Halloween mask – “made demands.”

When the two men tried to flee from the suspects, police say several shots were fired.

One of the two men was struck multiple times while trying to get away.

Police say the two men transported themselves to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

On Friday, investigators released several images taken from area security cameras of two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Police say the suspect in the white Halloween mask with a large nose was also wearing all black clothing and some sort of sweater with the hood up.

The suspect in the ski mask was wearing a yellow sweater and dark pants at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the photos, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.