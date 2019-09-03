

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun into a home in Scarborough’s Corinthian neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Toronto police say they were called to a home on Argonaut Place, near Victoria Park and Altair avenues, at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for a report of shots fired.

Investigators allege the suspect drew a handgun and fired several rounds into a home.

The assailant then ran away and was last seen heading southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

The suspect was last seen wearing all dark clothing and mask over their face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2500.