

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting near the city's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, police said, and occurred outside a business at a strip plaza on Eglinton Avenue before sundown, as people were still out shopping on the street.

"Most of these businesses are open, so there were people around," Duty Officer Stacey Davis told CP24 at the scene. "It's obviously concerning that it happened in late evening hours, so there were public members out here on the streets."

Toronto police received multiple calls from the public about two men being chased down by a suspect armed with a gun near Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, at around 8:08 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found two males with gunshot wounds.

"The victims were able to make their way westbound to get some help at one of the other businesses," Davis said.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while the other man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Witnesses told police they saw a suspect wearing a ski mask or black bandana fleeing eastbound on Eglinton Avenue. He is described as a black male wearing baggy clothing and armed with a revolver.

One of the victims was not being cooperative, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.