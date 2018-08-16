

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. -- Police say a martial arts instructor from the Toronto area is facing sexual abuse-related charges.

Halton regional police say a 38-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was charged Wednesday with luring, invitation to touching and criminal harassment.

They say he was an instructor in Milton and the female alleged victim was a member of his Taekwondo club.

Police say the accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.