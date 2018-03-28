Marner extends point streak as Maple Leafs beat Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) and defenceman Ron Hainsey (2) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 10:26PM EDT
TORONTO - Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday to set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 46.
James van Riemsdyk added his 35th goal of the season -- and the 200th of his career -- for Toronto (46-24-7), while Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau also hit milestones with their 30th and 25th goals of the campaign, respectively.
Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in set a career-high with his 36th victory.
Jonathan Huberdeau, with two, and Evgenii Dadonov replied for Florida (39-29-7), which got 31 stops from Roberto Luongo, including a couple of big ones early.
Both Huberdeau and Dadonov hit the 25-goal mark.
With the win, Toronto also set a high-water mark with its 27th home win, and can clinch a playoff spot if the Philadelphia Flyers lose in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche later Wednesday.