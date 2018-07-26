

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





With less than 24 hours until the filing deadline, the current mayors of Markham and Vaughan appear to be running for re-election unopposed.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti filed his nomination papers late Thursday morning, a spokesperson said. Afterwards, he told CTV News Toronto that he felt like the position of mayor was where he could have the “greatest impact” over the next four years.

“I felt like this is the best place for me,” he told CTV News Toronto. “There is a lot, obviously, that we have done here in the City of Markham in attracting investment and attracting York University. There is still more to do and I am honoured to have served the City of Markham and honoured to be able to be back and give another four years to the city as well.”

Scarpitti said that he hopes voters recognize his strong commitment to the community and his eagerness to collaborate with associations and businesses.

“This is the most diverse city in all of Canada,” he said. “We have incredible talent pool and the amazing partnerships that we have been able to form in the city of Markham makes it a wonderful place.”

As of Thursday afternoon, he was the only person registered to run for mayor of Markham. Scarpitti said he wouldn’t comment on running unopposed until after Friday’s deadline.

“It doesn’t matter who is on the list,” he said. “I will continue to put my best foot forward.”

If Scarpitti wins the next election and serves out his four-year term, he will be the longest serving mayor in Markham’s history.

Vaughan mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua also filed his papers for re-election on Thursday and also appears to be running without an opponent.

“I think we have seen the great transformation of the City of Vaughan over the past eight years,” he told CTV News Toronto. “Ninety-seven per cent of people living in the City of Vaughan think that they live in a great city. That to me speaks to a high approval rating, that people are happy with the direction we have taken this city.”

Bevilacqua has already served two terms as mayor and says the people of Vaughan can expect more of the same “transformational change” if he is elected for another four years.

The mayor of both Mississauga and Toronto filed their papers for re-election back in May.

Bonnie Crombie has held the position of Mayor of Mississauga since 2014.

“We have accomplished so much, but there is so much left to do and I look forward to continuing to move Mississauga forward,” she said after filling out her paperwork.

Toronto Mayor John Tory registered in May as well, but said he would wait until the last city council meeting was over before starting to campaign.

Before Thursday’s city council meeting, Tory spent some time on King Street to speak with residents and slowly start his campaign for the Oct. 22 election.

“I am going to campaign hard to keep this job because I want to see the city stay safe,” he told reporters. “I want to make sure the transit plan gets implicated. We need to make sure we get a mandate and the kind of city council who will get those things done. “

Tory recently received support from Blayne Lastman, the son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, who until early Thursday morning was set to be the current mayor’s only high-profile opponent.

Lastman told CTV News Toronto he was going to file his nomination papers on Thursday, but later said he decided not to run due to family reasons.

There are 25 people registered to run for Mayor of Toronto.

All potential candidates across the Greater Toronto Area have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file their papers.