TORONTO -- A group of neighbours in Markham, Ont. say they feel “trapped in their homes” due to the level of dust swarming the area from a nearby construction site.

Over the past week residents on Angus Glen Boulevard, near Kennedy Road and Major Mackenzie Drive, have noticed increased truck activity in the area, which is causing dust to blow into their properties, covering cars with dirt and making it difficult to be outdoors.

Some residents say they have chosen to stay inside until after 5 p.m. when the construction wraps up.

“The amount of dust they are kicking up, you can’t even go into your backyard,” area resident Allan O’Dette said. “We understand that this is a large construction site, it’s bringing lots of jobs, it will provide new housing for people, all we are asking is for this construction site to be a safe place.”

“I’m wearing a mask not because of COVID. I’m wearing a mask because I can’t breathe the air.”

The construction is taking place on a York Downs Golf Club property and has been ongoing for eight months.

The owner of T. Gordon, a company associated with the construction, told CTV News Toronto that they have received one complaint and have addressed the issue.

T. Gordon said they have two teams of sweepers and they are watering the site and surrounding area to minimize the dust, but some days when the wind is stronger the dust can have an impact on the community. The company, owner Gerald Gordon said, is doing their best to address the concerns and truck activity is scheduled to wrap up in a few weeks.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed that one complaint had been received and said it was addressed quickly.

“The developer was asked to water down the area,” he said. “City staff are also working with the homeowner to address his concerns.”

But for residents like O’Dette, the actions being taken by the construction companies are not enough.

“We fully plan to petition this entire neighbourhood,”he said. All we want is to reduce the dust and make this a safe neighbourhood for people to go out into their backyards.”

“It’s a pretty simple ask.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Carol Charles