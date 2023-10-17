Toronto

    • Markham Public Library apologizes after manager tells staff to not 'actively promote' Islamic Heritage Month

    Markham Public Library (MPL) is apologizing after an email from a manager advising staff to not “actively promote” Islamic Heritage Month surfaced on social media.

    The email in question, which was shared on social media, appears to have been written by Karen Yang, the library’s publicity and marketing manager, and sent last Wednesday.

    “I know we had Islamic Heritage Month as part of the October merchandising topics. Given the current situation in the middle east (sic), it is best for us not to be actively promoting the Islamic Heritage Month, this will be perceived as we are taking a particular side,” she said in the email.

    In the message, Yang went on to say that MPL’s CEO Catherine Biss and an unnamed city councillor have requested that staff “take down any merchandising on this topic.”

    “If you currently have any merchandising around this topic, please take it down for now. If you haven’t put it up yet, please do not,” she wrote.

    In an Oct. 16 statement, Biss indicated that they are aware of an email sent by a MPL employee regarding Islamic Heritage Month displays, which she indicated are available at all of their branches.

    The library did not comment further on the content of the email, but said that it was “inaccurate.”

    “Markham Public Library regrets this occurred and we apologize for any confusion or hurt this has caused the community,” she wrote.

    “MPL confirms that the Islamic Heritage Month displays are present in all libraries and will remain on display for the remainder of October.”

    Biss said that as public library, their goal is to “unite and bring people together.”

    “MPL takes pride in showcasing the positive contributions of our diverse communities through displays such as these,” she wrote.

    The National Council of Muslim Canadians has spoken out about the incident, calling what happened “Islamamophobia. Pure and simple.”

    “We demand an immediate investigation of this from the City of Markham, and immediate accountability from every person involved in the decision-making here,” the non-profit organization said in a tweet.

    “We do not think that those involved in making such a decision deserve to be on the city payroll any longer. We cannot tolerate Islamophobia - especially not from our institutions. Period. There must be zero tolerance.”

    The organization also said that since Hamas attacked Israel just over a week ago there’s been a “major spike in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism.”

