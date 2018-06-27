

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Markham mother and her young daughter have been identified as the victims of an apparent drowning at a resort in The Blue Mountains.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to the Mountain Springs Resort, just west of Collingwood, Ont., at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Both were rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later.

Few other details have been provided about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy but OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

The husband and father of the victims, Yiting Gong, identified them as 34-year-old Tiffany and five-year-old Chloe.

Gong said that he arrived at the pool 10 minutes after his wife and daughter did and by that time they were "gone."

He spoke softly while describing his grief for his “lovely family.”

“My heart is broken,” he said.

“I don’t know why they don’t have a lifeguard… They should have a lifeguard to save their life.”

OPP Const. Martin Hachey said investigators are seeking witnesses and gathering surveillance footage related to the incident.

He said an autopsy is scheduled to take place today in Toronto.

"The post mortem is to help us continue our investigation and find out exactly what the cause of death is," Hachey said.

He said the tragedy should serve as a reminder about water safety, whether in a controlled body of water like a swimming pool or in a lake.

"Whether you know how to swim or not, you need to be safe in the water at any time," he told CP24.