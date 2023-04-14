Markham man charged in human trafficking investigation, police believe there are other victims

Halton police believe there are additional victims after a Markham man was arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

In a news release issued Friday, police said investigators found that a victim was trafficked throughout the Greater Toronto Area by a male suspect for an undisclosed period of time.

As a result, 32-year-old Jamil Wong -- who police said also goes by the nicknames “RBC” and “Royal” -- was arrested on Thursday and charged with a number of offences, including trafficking in persons and receiving “material benefit resulting from sexual services.”

Police believe there may be other victims in connection with the investigation and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been allegedly victimized by Wong, to contact the Halton Regional Police Service’s human trafficking unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 4983.

As well, anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.