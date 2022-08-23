Markham man arrested after elderly residents lose nearly $10K in grandparent scam
Durham police have arrested and charged a Markham man after he allegedly scammed elderly residents out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a family member in crisis.
According to investigators, multiple victims received phone calls on Aug. 18 from a male claiming to be their grandson. The suspect said he was in trouble and needed bail money.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Then, someone claiming to be an officer of the court advised the victims that their grandson had been involved in a car accident injuring a pregnant woman, and that $9,000 was needed for bail, police say. The suspect then organized for a “bondsman” to retrieve the money from the victims.
One of the parties called on Aug. 18 had been victims of the same scam earlier in August, according to investigators, and immediately reported the call to police.
Durham Regional Police’s Financial Crimes Unit attended the scene and were able to arrest the suspect without incident, they said.
Following an investigation, it was found the suspect had recently defrauded another victim, successfully obtaining $9,000 in the exchange.
Jaaziah Brereton, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact D/Cst. Middleton at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5321.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Meta reaches US$37.5M settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
Meta Platforms reached a US$37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission.
World's largest four-day workweek trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day workweek experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Euro falls below parity with the U.S. dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have.
Montreal
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise? Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill
Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal.
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
London committee hits pause on changes to restaurant and bar patios
City council's desire to permanently relax rules for restaurant and bar patios might raise capacity limits. As of now, there are limits on a patio to a maximum of 50 seats — or half of the licensed capacity inside the restaurant.
-
'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?
A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a 3-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Northern police say motorist was driving 90 km/h over speed limit
An 18-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with stunt driving following an incident in French River on Aug. 14.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Windsor
-
Here are the vaccine and mask policies for Windsor post-secondary students this fall
As Windsor university and college students prepare to head into the classroom this fall, here’s a look at the COVID-19 vaccine and mask policies for both institutions.
-
Police seek suspects after derogatory messages written on Dresden tables
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after several derogatory messages directed towards the 2S LGBTQ+ community were written with red permanent marker on several picnic tables.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
Barrie
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
-
Vandals defaced boardwalk in Barrie's west end
Vandals defaced the eco park's natural buffer through the marsh in west-end Barrie over the weekend.
-
Ryan’s Hope leader wins national award
Strolling the downtown streets at night offering supplies, snacks or just a kind word to the homeless, Nayler never thought she’d receive national approval.
Atlantic
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19-related death, rise in cases and hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in its weekly update.
-
N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
Winnipeg
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
-
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey
Surrey Mounties are investigating a serious assault they say left a man with critical injuries early Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
Alberta teen records 2 hole-in-ones in a round in Canmore tournament
A 14-year-old golfer pulled off an unbelievably rare feat as she recorded not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round during a weekend tournament in Canmore.
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.