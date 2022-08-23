Markham man arrested after elderly residents lose nearly $10K in grandparent scam

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a dinner attended by Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in Toronto on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton