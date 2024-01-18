TORONTO
Toronto

    • Markham man accused of luring teen girl, police concerned there may be more victims

    A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
    Share

    A 54-year-old Markham man has been charged in connection with a child luring investigation and police say that they are concerned that there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.

    According to York Regional Police, the man engaged in online communications with a 16-year-old female in September 2023 for a sexual purpose. It is alleged that the man “exchanged messages with the youth” and ultimately “lured her into sexual encounters with himself.”

    Police were informed about the incidents last month and ultimately executed search warrants at a residence and office in Markham.

    Vytas Velyvis was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with luring a person under 18 years of age and obtaining sexual service for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

    Police are asking any additional victims to come forward as soon as possible.

    The investigation is ongoing.

      

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News