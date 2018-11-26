Maple Leafs win 4-2 against Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov (92) celebrates with Morgan Rielly after scoring his team's second goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Boston Bruins, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 10:48PM EST
TORONTO - Mitch Marner had three assists and Patrick Marleau celebrated his 1,600th NHL game as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.
Each teams scored twice in a frenetic second period that saw Boston outshoot Toronto 18-9. With the Leafs leading 3-2 going into the third, Boston's Danton Heinen hit the goalpost but the Bruins could not breach the Leaf defence.
Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining to seal the deal.
It was the 672nd meeting between the two Original Six teams in a rivalry that dates back to 1924.
Travis Dermott, Igor Ozhiganov and Josh Leivo also scored for Toronto (17-8-0). It was Ozhiganov's first career NHL goal and the second for Dermott. Marner collected a pair of primary assists, upping his NHL-best total to 24 (he has 27 assists in all).
David Pastrnak, who had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Nov. 10, scored twice for Boston (13-7-4).