Maple Leafs up 3-0 vs Lightning in Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off an embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, once again find themselves with their backs against the wall.

The Leafs and Lightning will face off in Game 2 tonight at Scotiabank Arena, where tensions will be running high. The home team was booed off the ice by fans at the end of the first and third periods in Game 1.

Now, facing the prospect of going down 2-0 against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions with the next two contests on the road in Tampa, the game is widely considered a must-win for Toronto.

Follow along for live updates of Game 2. Leafs versus Lightning score is currently 3-0.

7:55 p.m.

After 20 minutes of play, the Leafs are up 3-0 thanks to goals by Marner, Tavares and Nylander. Toronto has 12 shots on goal, while Tampa has eight.

7:47 p.m.

With less than five minutes left in the first period, William Nylander scores the Leafs’ third goal.

7:40 p.m.

John Tavares gives the Leafs a 2-0 lead with another assist from Rielly in the first period.

7:13 p.m.

Mitch Marner scores the Leafs' first goal of the night during a power play in the first 47 seconds of the game, assisted by Morgan Rielly.

7:10 p.m.

The Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leafs Square are filled with a sea of Leafs jerseys as the puck drops for Game 2 in the playoff series.

6:15 p.m.

The Leafs held an optional morning skate on Thursday, and some players say they are looking forward to the challenge in Game 2.

“We expect to have a better start, perform at a higher level, execute [and] be more intense,” defenceman Morgan Rielly told reporters earlier.

Alexander Kerfoot says the beauty about the playoffs is being able to play the same team in Game 2, and respond “pretty quickly.”

“The first thing is staying out of the box,” he adds. “We took way too many penalties [in Game 1], got them feeling good about themselves.”

5:55 p.m.

Coming on the heels of a tough loss, many Leafs’ fans believe their boys in blue and white will win.

“I feel good, I think Tampa should be worried,” one fan told CTV News Toronto outside Scotiabank Arena. “They woke a sleeping giant. The Leafs are geared to beat this time.”

Another says he is “expecting a win” tonight. But, others are hoping Lightning doesn't strike twice

“Statistically, if you don’t win one of the first two, it’s pretty hard coming back,” another fan said.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s pivotal Game 2:

LEAFS LINEUP FOR GAME 2: BUNTING SUSPENDED

If the Maple Leafs are hoping to get under the Lightning's skin tonight, they'll have to do so without usual agitator Michael Bunting.

The NHL handed the Leafs forward a three-game suspension for his hit to the head on Tampa Bay defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1.

Losing Bunting is a tough blow for the Leafs, but the Lightning might've been hit even harder for Game 2.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak and forward Michael Eyssimont are out tonight, while top defenceman Victor Hedman is a game-time decision.

With the Leafs minus Bunting until a potential Game 5, rookie forward Matthew Knies steps into the lineup and will make his playoff debut tonight.

The 20-year-old, who signed with Toronto at the conclusion of his NCAA season, joins Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari on the third line.

Keefe confirms this is the Leafs Game 2 lineup



Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty



Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl



Samsonov starts

“We think he’s a great option for us,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters yesterday.

“In the games that he’s played I think he did a good job taking care of all that he can do in the short amount of time he’s been here. We brought him in here for a reason and gave him the games we gave him for a reason because we felt he’d be a good option for us if needed.”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks on during a break in third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

'BRUSH YOURSELF OFF AND GET BACK TO WORK'

Despite their disastrous showing in Game 1, the Leafs are confident they can regain the “swagger” they’ve played with all year – insisting they weren’t themselves in the series’ opening game.

"We were tentative, we were on our heels. That's really not where we are or who we are, and that's certainly not how we've played for the last chunk of time,” Keefe said.

"We weren't anywhere near ourselves."

Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who assisted all three of Toronto’s goals in Game 1, said the team has to be more disciplined on defence. The Leafs gave up four power play goals to Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

“Too many penalties on our part – undisciplined – letting that power play get rolling is a bad thing to do. We’ve got to protect our net better as well [and] just play a better defensive game,” he told reporters yesterday.

The team also says they aren’t surprised that the Lightning came out ready to play in Game 1, despite Tampa Bay’s poor play towards the end of the season.

"I don't think anything surprised us. We know what type of team they are,” said Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano.

"[But] our urgency has to go way, way higher.”

Keefe said the Leafs have been a good bounce-back team all year and expects his players to come out with renewed focus tonight.

"We've bounced back really well when we haven't been ourselves," Keefe said.

"The emotions go both ways in a playoff series. It's about us just regrouping, refocusing here, and [understanding] the importance of [tonight’s] game.”

Despite allowing six goals on 29 shots before being pulled in favour of rookie net minder Joseph Woll, Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net again tonight.

"He wanted to get on the ice. He was sending a message to the team about how focused he is. [He] looks ready to get back at it,” Keefe said.

TICKETS, WEATHER, START TIME

There are still some tickets available for tonight’s game on the Ticketmaster website. The cheapest ones are around $265.

Fans hoping to join the tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena in Maple Leaf Square will have to try again as passes for tonight’s game are sold out, but tailgate parties will continue to be held in the square for each Leafs playoff game this year, both home and away.

For those fans planning on watching the game outdoors, the forecast in Toronto is calling for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a chance of sun in the early evening before it sets just after 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 8C throughout the afternoon and evening.

The puck is set to drop tonight at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

