Maple Leafs up 3-0 vs Lightning in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off an embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, once again find themselves with their backs against the wall.
The Leafs and Lightning will face off in Game 2 tonight at Scotiabank Arena, where tensions will be running high. The home team was booed off the ice by fans at the end of the first and third periods in Game 1.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Now, facing the prospect of going down 2-0 against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions with the next two contests on the road in Tampa, the game is widely considered a must-win for Toronto.
Follow along for live updates of Game 2. Leafs versus Lightning score is currently 3-0.
7:55 p.m.
After 20 minutes of play, the Leafs are up 3-0 thanks to goals by Marner, Tavares and Nylander. Toronto has 12 shots on goal, while Tampa has eight.
7:47 p.m.
With less than five minutes left in the first period, William Nylander scores the Leafs’ third goal.
7:40 p.m.
John Tavares gives the Leafs a 2-0 lead with another assist from Rielly in the first period.
7:13 p.m.
Mitch Marner scores the Leafs' first goal of the night during a power play in the first 47 seconds of the game, assisted by Morgan Rielly.
7:10 p.m.
The Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leafs Square are filled with a sea of Leafs jerseys as the puck drops for Game 2 in the playoff series.
6:15 p.m.
The Leafs held an optional morning skate on Thursday, and some players say they are looking forward to the challenge in Game 2.
“We expect to have a better start, perform at a higher level, execute [and] be more intense,” defenceman Morgan Rielly told reporters earlier.
Alexander Kerfoot says the beauty about the playoffs is being able to play the same team in Game 2, and respond “pretty quickly.”
“The first thing is staying out of the box,” he adds. “We took way too many penalties [in Game 1], got them feeling good about themselves.”
5:55 p.m.
Coming on the heels of a tough loss, many Leafs’ fans believe their boys in blue and white will win.
“I feel good, I think Tampa should be worried,” one fan told CTV News Toronto outside Scotiabank Arena. “They woke a sleeping giant. The Leafs are geared to beat this time.”
Another says he is “expecting a win” tonight. But, others are hoping Lightning doesn't strike twice
“Statistically, if you don’t win one of the first two, it’s pretty hard coming back,” another fan said.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s pivotal Game 2:
LEAFS LINEUP FOR GAME 2: BUNTING SUSPENDED
If the Maple Leafs are hoping to get under the Lightning's skin tonight, they'll have to do so without usual agitator Michael Bunting.
The NHL handed the Leafs forward a three-game suspension for his hit to the head on Tampa Bay defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1.
Losing Bunting is a tough blow for the Leafs, but the Lightning might've been hit even harder for Game 2.
- Check back for live updates, scores and more when the puck drops on CTVNewsToronto.ca
Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said Cernak and forward Michael Eyssimont are out tonight, while top defenceman Victor Hedman is a game-time decision.
With the Leafs minus Bunting until a potential Game 5, rookie forward Matthew Knies steps into the lineup and will make his playoff debut tonight.
The 20-year-old, who signed with Toronto at the conclusion of his NCAA season, joins Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari on the third line.
“We think he’s a great option for us,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters yesterday.
“In the games that he’s played I think he did a good job taking care of all that he can do in the short amount of time he’s been here. We brought him in here for a reason and gave him the games we gave him for a reason because we felt he’d be a good option for us if needed.”
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks on during a break in third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
'BRUSH YOURSELF OFF AND GET BACK TO WORK'
Despite their disastrous showing in Game 1, the Leafs are confident they can regain the “swagger” they’ve played with all year – insisting they weren’t themselves in the series’ opening game.
"We were tentative, we were on our heels. That's really not where we are or who we are, and that's certainly not how we've played for the last chunk of time,” Keefe said.
"We weren't anywhere near ourselves."
Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who assisted all three of Toronto’s goals in Game 1, said the team has to be more disciplined on defence. The Leafs gave up four power play goals to Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
“Too many penalties on our part – undisciplined – letting that power play get rolling is a bad thing to do. We’ve got to protect our net better as well [and] just play a better defensive game,” he told reporters yesterday.
The team also says they aren’t surprised that the Lightning came out ready to play in Game 1, despite Tampa Bay’s poor play towards the end of the season.
"I don't think anything surprised us. We know what type of team they are,” said Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano.
"[But] our urgency has to go way, way higher.”
Keefe said the Leafs have been a good bounce-back team all year and expects his players to come out with renewed focus tonight.
"We've bounced back really well when we haven't been ourselves," Keefe said.
"The emotions go both ways in a playoff series. It's about us just regrouping, refocusing here, and [understanding] the importance of [tonight’s] game.”
Despite allowing six goals on 29 shots before being pulled in favour of rookie net minder Joseph Woll, Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net again tonight.
"He wanted to get on the ice. He was sending a message to the team about how focused he is. [He] looks ready to get back at it,” Keefe said.
TICKETS, WEATHER, START TIME
There are still some tickets available for tonight’s game on the Ticketmaster website. The cheapest ones are around $265.
Fans hoping to join the tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena in Maple Leaf Square will have to try again as passes for tonight’s game are sold out, but tailgate parties will continue to be held in the square for each Leafs playoff game this year, both home and away.
For those fans planning on watching the game outdoors, the forecast in Toronto is calling for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a chance of sun in the early evening before it sets just after 8 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 8C throughout the afternoon and evening.
The puck is set to drop tonight at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs up 3-0 vs Lightning in Game 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
Judge dismissive of Trump's reasons to skip N.Y. rape trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump's lawyers won't be allowed to tell jurors next week that he'd like to testify at a rape trial but might decide against it because he wants to spare New York City from logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal judge said Thursday.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Montreal
-
Minor turns himself in after Jewish men attacked in Montreal
A minor accused of attacking two Hasidic men in Montreal last January has turned himself in to police one day after surveillance photos of the suspect were released publicly.
-
Irritated by Marwah Rizqy, Quebec education minister leaves the Blue Room
After tearfully apologizing to voters in Levis on Thursday morning for a road tunnel project that won't happen, Education Minister Bernard Drainville left the Blue Room in the middle of the afternoon debate, irritated by questions from the Opposition.
-
Police make 5 arrests, seize weapons after gunfire, arson at Saint-Laurent restaurant
Montreal police say they have arrested five people and seized multiple firearms in connection with a Saint-Laurent restaurant that was recently targeted by gunfire and arson.
London
-
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
-
Sentencing in bizarre case of man who set pimp on fire in London, Ont.
William McDonald, 34, gave a sigh of relief during his sentencing hearing on Thursday when he learned he wouldn’t be headed to jail.
-
Disabled Londoners demanded better paratransit service — LTC’s reply suggests long road ahead
The London Transit Commission has formally responded to concerns raised by accessibility advocates who pushed for improved paratransit service at a meeting last month.
Kitchener
-
Region gives first look at inner workings of hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo gave the first look at its hybrid shelter set to open towards the end of the month.
-
First witness takes the stand at Kitchener murder trial
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
-
'I just started screaming, 'please help him'': Devastated Waterford couple describes the day their dog died after ingesting poison
A Waterford couple is mourning the death of their beloved pet dog, Bain, who died after police say he ingested “a large amount of poison.”
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
-
Tractor-trailer, school bus with students on board avoid disaster in northern Ont.
There was a scary incident this week in the community of Englehart when a tractor-trailer avoided a major collision with a school bus with students on board.
Ottawa
-
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
-
Ottawa is expecting a massive increase in photo radar revenue. Here's why.
Photo radar cameras in Ottawa are issuing so many speeding tickets that the city needs to spend more than $2 million on a new processing centre to deal with the volume.
-
Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
Windsor
-
Windsor Symphony Orchestra's next season features superhero music and celebrity guests
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the launch of its next season — and with it comes a major milestone for its music director and head maestro.
-
Sports tourism heats up in Windsor-Essex
Officials at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) estimate over 5 million people visit the region on an annual basis and 18,000 hotel rooms were booked because of sports tourism in 2022.
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
Barrie
-
Remains discovered in Springwater Township
Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.
-
Driver charged with crashing into construction blocker truck on Highway 11
Police charged a Barrie man following a collision with a parked construction truck on Highway 11.
-
Suspect wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri assault investigation captured in B.C.
Investigators say a British Columbia man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the frying pan attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before her disappearance is in police custody.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reminder to politicians — It's our money
OPINION: Should taxpayers have more say about where or if tax dollars are spent by governments? Steve Murphy has some thoughts in the latest “Murphy’s Logic.”
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
SUV and truck collide, leaving 1 dead in Canmore
Canmore RCMP are investigating following a fatal collision Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and one in hospital.
-
Ukrainian duo look to power Bandits to the AJHL Title
The Bandits have been preparing for the AJHL championship series for over a week since sweeping the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the division championship.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands without power in western Manitoba caused by spring snow storm
As snow continues to fall throughout Manitoba, the western part of the province is dealing with power outages, which at one point was impacting more than 6,000 people.
-
'Some guys look at me like I'm a science project': Morgan Barron talks recovery from skate blade to face
"Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I'm a science project," he said Thursday. "So I'm kind of getting both ends of the spectrum. But it feels pretty good actually.
-
Red River Floodway activated due to U.S. snow melt
The snow melt flowing into Manitoba from across the border has prompted the province to activate the Red River Floodway.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby RCMP looking to identify person who allegedly assaulted 3 people at Metrotown mall
Burnaby RCMP is appealing to the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted three individuals, including an 89-year-old woman, at Metrotown mall.
-
B.C. man accused of misrepresenting himself as investment advisor, accepting $231K in payments
A B.C. man is facing accusations that he misrepresented himself as an investment advisor to dozens of people over the course of two years, charging them $231,000 in fees in the process.
-
Vancouver Canucks announce assistant coach Jason King won't be returning next season
The Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Jason King will not return to the team next season, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
Craft cannabis store celebrates 4-20 with giant joint
An Edmonton cannabis company believes they've rolled the world's biggest reefer, despite being one of Canada's smallest growers.