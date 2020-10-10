The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Andreas Johnsson to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for forward Joey Anderson.

Earlier Saturday the team signed forward Travis Boyd to a one-year, US$700,000 contract.

Anderson, 22, split his 2019-20 season between the New Jersey Devils and Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League.

In 18 games with New Jersey, he recorded four goals and two assists, and had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 44 games with Binghamton.

Anderson has eight goals and five assists in 53 career NHL games.

Moving Johnsson, who has three years left on his contract with an average annual value of US$3.4 million, was in part due to salary cap concerns for the Leafs .

Johnsson, 25, scored eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points with in 43 games with the Maple Leafs last season. In 125 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with Toronto, he has produced 30 goals and 67 points. He set career highs across the board in 2018-19 with 20 goals, 23 assists and 43 points in 73 games.

Boyd, 27, split his 2019-20 season between the Washington Capitals and Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Boyd had three goals and seven assists in 24 regular-season games with the Capitals, before adding a goal in four Stanley Cup playoff games.

The Edina, Minn., native has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 85 NHL regular-season games and has appeared in six career Stanley Cup playoff games, recording one goal.

Boyd was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.