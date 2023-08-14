Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Milstein said in a tweet, announcing Amirov’s death.
“We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We’d like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We’d like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL - Salavat Yulayev Ufa team.”
Amirov was selected as the 15th overall draft pick by the Leafs in the 2020 entry draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the franchise in April 2021. He missed the 2022-23 season for treatment and recovery.
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement the entire organization is “devastated” by Amirov’s death, adding how sad it is to see someone of his age “with so much promise taken from us so soon.”
“Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto,” Shanahan said.
“We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
Montreal
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Pridetallica: Heavy metal and Pride celebrations brought Olympic-level crowds to Montreal
Montreal's Olympic Park saw a record number of visitors to its grounds on Sunday -- the biggest crowd since its inauguration in 1976 -- thanks to two events that can only be described as Barbenheimer-esque: a Metallica concert and the Pride Parade afterparty.
-
Crash kills 16-year-old passenger on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old boy was killed after a crash overnight on Île-Bizard in Montréal, police say.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 18-year-old Glen Cairn homicide suspect in custody: London police
An 18-year-old male wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills has been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
-
Previously wanted man facing charges after barricading himself inside residence
A London man who’s been on the lam for nearly a year is facing additional charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside an east London home over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
-
18 people arrested after police raid illegal grow-op in Brantford, Ont.
Police say officers have seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people during a raid at a Brantford, Ont. grow operation.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to run single-car LRT trains this fall, but with commuter shuttles from east and west ends
The O-Train is running the full length of the Confederation Line today, as service resumes following a four-week shutdown after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Farmers Way, south of Thunder Road, at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday.
Windsor
-
Cocaine and fentanyl seized in Leamington drug bust
Three people are facing charges after police seized cocaine and fentanyl in Leamington.
-
Up to 50mm of rain possible as special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex
A mix of sun and cloud gets things moving on Monday but cloudy periods roll in later in the day brining a chance of showers.
-
Comedian Howie Mandel returns to Caesars Windsor
Comedy legend Howie Mandel is returning to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor this fall.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after minivan crashes into garage in Barrie's west end
A van crashed into a home's garage on Logan Court Monday morning.
-
Inmate serving life sentence dies at Beaver Creek Prison in Gravenhurst, Ont.
An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at a Gravenhurst prison.
-
Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging sexual assault and grooming.
Atlantic
-
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
-
‘Like I was slapped in the face’: Father of missing N.S. child angered by complaints decision
Last month Nova Scotia’s Police Review Board dismissed complaints made against the Truro Police Service (TPS) by the parents of a three-year-old boy who went missing more than three years ago.
Calgary
-
Smith in Calgary to discuss Trudeau government's Clean Electricity Regulations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be meeting with the media on Monday in Calgary to share further thoughts on the federal government's new Clean Electricity Regulations.
-
Calgarians warned to 'take precautions' in upcoming hot weather
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police
An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.
Winnipeg
-
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash last week
Winnipeg police are providing more details about a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday night.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strike
Manitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Vancouver
-
Hiker with dog who 'would not continue' rescued from North Shore trail
Rescue crews had to carry an overheated dog down a North Shore hiking trail on Sunday, prompting a reminder about the dangers high temperatures can pose to pets.
-
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woes
Wildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
-
Predator attack believed to have wounded kitten discovered with bug-infested infection in Quesnel: BC SPCA
Nearly one month after a little kitten with a big infection was discovered in Quesnel, the North Cariboo BC SPCA is seeking donations to support the animal’s major medical journey.
Edmonton
-
Driver in custody after stolen car hits 4 other vehicles, including police cruiser: EPS
Police have reopened 106 Avenue between 113 Street and 114 Street after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police
An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.
-
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery crash involving train
One person is in serious condition after an SUV hit a train west of Edmonton on Sunday.