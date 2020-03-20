TORONTO -- The general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs is urging people to stay indoors, practice their strategizing, and spend time with their “favourite little people.”

In a video posted to social media, Kyle Dubas can be seen playing table hockey with his young son while urging people to take social distancing seriously amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just because our season is on pause, doesn’t mean that all our hockey playing and strategizing has to end,” he said in the video as his kid jumps around him.

“However for the immediate future, everything you do should be done within the confines of your own home. I can’t stress enough how important it is for everybody to just stay home for the sake of those most vulnerable in the community and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Last week the National Hockey League suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively pausing all morning skates, practices or team meetings. The news, albeit disappointing for all NHL players, doesn’t appear to be getting the Leafs down.

“I plead with you, please everyone just stay home with your immediate family for the foreseeable future,” Dubas added.

“Stay home with your favourite little people and strategize away.”

The team has been tweeting glimpses into the lives of their socially distant players as they stay self-isolated in their homes.

Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman invited fans to join him playing video games during the self-isolation period.

“We can still play video games, FaceTime, go on our phones talk to our friends. Just keep a little bit of distance.”

Others offered tips for hand washing and helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a video posted to Twitter, defenceman Morgan Rielly urged people to spend 20 to 30 seconds washing their hands with soap.

“Think more Mitch Marner puck possession number than Zack Hyman for example. Or do whatever you have to do, sing ‘Mr. Brightside.’”

The playoffs were scheduled to begin on April 8, but at this time it is not known if the games will go ahead as planned.