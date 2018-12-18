Maple Leafs down Devils 7-2
Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal by Tyler Ennis, far left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J. The Maple Leafs won 7-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tom Canavan, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:10PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. - John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau scored in the opening 13:38 and the Toronto Maple Leafs displayed all their talent with a 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Nazem Kadri matched his career high with three assists and red-hot Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added second-period goals as Toronto embarrassed New Jersey for the second time this season and won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2). Tyler Ennis scored two late goals to finish the scoring.
Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in winning for the second time in his last five starts (2-2-1).
Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the struggling Devils, who are 3-6-6 in their last 15 games. Keith Kinkaid gave up five goals on 21 shots before being lifted with New Jersey down 5-1 after 40 minutes.
The Maple Leafs dominated the opening minutes of the game and took the lead just seconds after the Devils' killed off Blake Coleman's penalty.
Nico Hischier led a 2-on-1 break into the Toronto zone that Rielly broke up, triggering a 3-on-1 counterattack.