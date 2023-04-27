Maple Leafs can advance in NHL playoffs tonight. Here’s what you need to know
So close, yet so far, is a phrase that nicely sums up the last five years of playoff hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
They’ve been one win away from advancing in the post season in each of those years, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion in a series-deciding game.
Once again, the Leafs are on the precipice. Up 3-1 in their best-of-seven playoff series, Toronto needs just one more victory to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning and get out of the first round for the first time since 2004.
They’ll have a chance to get that victory tonight at Scotiabank Arena.
Here’s everything you need to know about Game 5:
‘Killer Instinct’
While it’s true that most NHL teams holding a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series go on to win it, Leafs fans know that nothing is guaranteed.
Toronto was up 3-1 in their first round series against the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, only to be eliminated after losing the final three games of the series.
And that wasn’t the first lead that was blown inexplicably by the Leafs in recent playoff history, in fact, it’s become something of a habit. The team has gained a reputation for underperforming on the biggest stage and lacking the ‘killer instinct’ needed to close a series out.
“I don’t really know what killer instinct is,” Keefe told reporters after Game 4.
“I don’t know what that is or if it’s a tangible thing or not. It’s sort of a made up term that describes a team that gets good results and gets it done, and we’re trying to be that.”
Keefe’s frankness was shared by his players, who say they’re trying to stay even-keeled despite the pressure-filled atmosphere surrounding tonight’s game.
“It's cliché, but you really just try not to get too high or too low. I think we've just put ourselves in a good spot but the job's not done. The hardest one to get is the last one, so just continue to go about our business as we have all season,” said Leafs captain John Tavares.
“We're up against a tough opponent, it's a tough challenge, and so it's a great opportunity to rise to that and go out there and play well.”
While the Leafs have two decades worth of playoff demons they’re trying exorcise, the Lightning have nothing to prove. In 2004, the last time the Leafs advanced out of the first round, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup.
Since then, they’ve been back to the finals four times, winning twice in 2020 and 2021. The Lightning are one of the most experienced, playoff-hardened teams in the league, and knocking them out won’t be an easy task.
“We’re not going to win a series in our next game, we just have to win one game, and we’ve done that ample times this year,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper after practice yesterday.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) during second period NHL first round playoff action in Toronto on Tuesday May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnThe Lightning also have goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, perhaps the most feared playoff net minder in the NHL. The Leafs have gotten the better of him in the series so far, but the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner has made a habit of winning big games.
“Vasilevskiy has been horrible [in this series],” TSN radio host Matt Cauz told CP24.com.
“But over the past three years, there's been no better goalie in elimination games… and I think that mentally could hurt the Leafs, knowing: ‘wait a minute, it's that guy again.’”
LEAFS GAME 5 LINEUP
Keefe says he'll be rolling with the lineup he's had in Toronto's three consecutive wins in games 2, 3 and 4, meaning veteran forward Michael Bunting will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s game.
Bunting, who scored 23 goals in the regular season, served a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1.
Rookie Matthew Knies has slotted into Bunting's roster spot for the past three games, and Keefe said Tuesday that the 20-year-old has "done a terrific job."
Knies made a crucial save at the goal line in the second period of Game 4 to prevent what would have been Tampa’s third goal of the night.
He’s racked up an assist, four shots, and nine hits in his first three playoff games, and according to TSN’s Mark Masters, Knies skated with Tavares and Mitch Marner on the second line at the Leafs’ practice yesterday.
“[They’re] two special players who have unreal experience in the league and are terrific complete players so it’s a privilege and a pleasure to play with those guys,” Knies told reporters.
Keefe said although the suspension created an opportunity for Knies to step into a larger role, leaving Bunting out of the lineup wasn’t an easy decision.
“[Bunting] has played really good hockey for us and has been an important guy for our team,” he said on Wednesday.
"The message was that he will get back in, it's just not going to be [Thursday].”
ROAD CLOSURES, TAILGATE, WEATHER
For those planning on driving to the game tonight, there are a number of downtown road closures that may affect the trip.
Two eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard leading up to Rees Street, near Scotiabank Arena, are closed until May 3, however the City of Toronto says the closure will be temporarily cleared by noon in advance of tonight’s game.
Further east on Lakeshore, two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane between Yonge and Jarvis streets have been closed all week and will remain closed until May 6.
For fans hoping to attend the tailgate party outside the arena tonight, they’ll have to try again, as passes are now sold out.
Fans with passes will be admitted to Maple Leaf Square starting at 5 p.m. and gates will close by the end of the second intermission.
Toronto police say there will be a visible police presence in the area to ensure public safety and minimize disruption and that there will be a number of road restrictions in effect at the end of the game to manage pedestrian and car traffic.
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment is encouraging fans to use public transit to and from the game if possible.
The forecast in Toronto is calling for clear, sunny skies all day, with temperatures between 7 and 11C in the afternoon and into the evening.
The puck is set to drop shortly after 7 p.m.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
The first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan took off Thursday and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days, Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed as the scramble to help people flee the conflict in the East African country continued.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Montreal
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
Montreal Uber riders most forgetful in Canada
In Uber's annual lost and found index, Montreal was listed as the most forgetful city in the country, with users leaving bags, phones, articles of clothing and vape products in their rides.
-
Lawyers considering suing Quebec over lack of environmental registry
Lawyers are talking about suing the Quebec government if it does not set up the public registry of environmental information required by law. The Quebec Environmental Law Centre (CQDE) warns that it will use all legal means to ensure that the public registry of environmental information is implemented.
London
-
Armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation
Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation. OPP in Grey-Bruce responded to the call at a business on Highway 21 just after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Bruce Power reports 'heavy water' leakage
Bruce Power is reporting a leakage of heavy water at its site in Tiverton.
-
Megabus increasing trip frequency
One of the largest bus companies is increasing the frequency of its service beginning in May.
Kitchener
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
Housing advocates are protesting in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday, the day after the city closed Roos Island to the public and brought in a third-party security group to manage who is allowed on and off.
-
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
-
Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted at Guelph bus stop: Police
A Guelph man has been arrested after police say a woman was arrested while waiting for the bus earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Ottawa
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
Windsor
-
Internet Child Exploitation Unit makes arrest in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man on charges related to child porn. According to police, a search warrant was used in the city as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.
-
Stellantis won't be providing buyout information about Canadian workers
As reported on Wednesday, the automaker said its cutting its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.
-
Fire reported at Windsor Assembly Plant
The Windsor Assembly Plant has been given the “all clear” after a fire.
Barrie
-
Missing child found safe after massive police search in Barrie's south end
A massive police search got underway Wednesday evening in Barrie for a missing child.
-
Missing Innisfil girl, 14, may have been spotted in Barrie, police say
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Innisfil teen.
-
Small business owner struggling after pandemic says lottery win came at a good time
When small business owner Kimyo Corban checked her lottery ticket at a gas station, she initially thought she had won $85, but that quickly turned to shock when she realized she would be claiming much more than that.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
Calgary
-
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
East Airdrie apartment building repeatedly targeted by car prowlers
Authorities in Airdrie are looking for help to identify people who they say are behind a series of car prowlings at an apartment building on the city's east side.
-
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
The first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan took off Thursday and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days, Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed as the scramble to help people flee the conflict in the East African country continued.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg looking at plan to speed cleanup of demolished buildings
A push is on at Winnipeg City Hall to get long-standing debris from demolitions cleaned up faster, by charging property owners to clear the mess away.
-
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
-
Pink-infused, all-female cab company hitting the road in Manitoba
A Portage la Prairie woman has launched an all-female cab company to give women an alternative transportation option.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Six update: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to B.C.'s deadliest gang shooting
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the gang executions of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Forensic investigators, major crime detectives called to Victoria restaurant
Several Victoria police officers, including a forensic identification team, are investigating an incident at a restaurant near the city's downtown Thursday morning.
-
Warmer weather on the horizon for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver is about to see a big shift in the weather. This upcoming weekend is shaping up to deliver summer-like conditions, breaking the soggy cycle the region has been stuck in.
Edmonton
-
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is announcing funding for women's rights abroad, in an apparent bid to showcase the Liberals' position on reproductive rights against that of conservatives, both in Canada and the United States.
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.