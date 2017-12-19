

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Mitch Marner set a new career high for points in a game with a goal and three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Leo Komarov, James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for the Maple Leafs (21-13-1), who snapped a three-game slide.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win while Bozak matched Marner by adding three assists.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-7) as Scott Darling stopped 27 shots in defeat.

Tuesday's rare 2 p.m. ET start was scheduled by the league to kick off the second century of NHL hockey. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.

The Leafs faced Carolina in commemorative jerseys with "Arenas," an early name for the team, on the front.