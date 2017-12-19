Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 8-1 in Next Century Game
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) eludes Carolina Hurricanes left winger Jeff Skinner (53)during first period NHL action in Toronto, Tuesday, December 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 5:15PM EST
TORONTO - Mitch Marner set a new career high for points in a game with a goal and three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Leo Komarov, James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for the Maple Leafs (21-13-1), who snapped a three-game slide.
Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win while Bozak matched Marner by adding three assists.
Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-7) as Scott Darling stopped 27 shots in defeat.
Tuesday's rare 2 p.m. ET start was scheduled by the league to kick off the second century of NHL hockey. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.
The Leafs faced Carolina in commemorative jerseys with "Arenas," an early name for the team, on the front.